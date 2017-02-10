Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas Members Sentenced In Drug Conspiracy

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seven people, including men and women from across the state and members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas prison gang, learned their fate today for their roles in a drug distribution conspiracy.
The methamphetamine ring operated in North Texas for about two years, finally broken up in April of 2016.
During the trial evidence was presented proving that some of the defendants were members or associates of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.
Each defendant, four of whom are from Fort Worth and two from Dallas, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The sentences for each person ranged from 25 years to life in prison. Many of those sentenced had a number of prior convictions.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)