Grammys Add Transgender Woman and 1st Male As Trophy Presenters

February 10, 2017 8:59 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — At Sunday’s Grammys, a transgender woman and a man will join the so-called trophy girls who bring music’s top honors onstage.

It’s a change that puts the Grammys in the front ranks of awards diversity.

Changing up the Grammy trophy presenters isn’t window-dressing. The awards increasingly have honored a variety of artists in different genres, from rap to country to jazz to classical, with Beyonce and Adele among the top contenders this time around.

The three trophy handlers at Sunday’s ceremony are transgender model Martina Robledo; model and actor Derek Marrocco, and model and actress Hollin Haley. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air live this Sunday, February 12 at 7 p.m. right here on CBS with James Corden as host.

