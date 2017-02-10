CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

New Executive Orders Make Law And Order A Key Priority

February 10, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: Drug Trafficking, executive orders, federal crimes, Justice Department, police officers, President Donald Trump

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — As it swore in Jeff Sessions as the nation’s attorney general, the Trump administration signaled some of its priorities for a revamped Justice Department.

President Donald Trump issued a trio of executive orders Thursday aimed at reducing crime and drug trafficking, and protecting police officers.

One order directs the Justice Department to define new federal crimes, and increase penalties for existing ones, to further protect local and federal officers from acts of violence. Another order calls for the creation of a task force to reduce violent crime, and a third is aimed at dismantling international drug cartels.

The directives suggest that the White House wants to prioritize law and order and align itself closely with local law enforcement.
But some say the orders purport to solve problems that don’t exist.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia