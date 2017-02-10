WATCH LIVEPresident Trump and Japanese PM Abe to hold joint press conference

NFL More Forceful On Texas ‘Bathroom Bill’ After Super Bowl

February 10, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: bathroom access, bathroom bill, bathroom ordinance, Football, Legislation, NFL, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LI, Transgender

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — The NFL is expressing sharper warnings about a Texas “bathroom bill” targeting transgender persons than statements prior to the Super Bowl in Houston.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday raised the prospect of Texas losing out on future Super Bowls if there were laws “discriminatory or inconsistent with our values.” He said such measures “would certainly be a factor” taken into consideration.

That’s more forceful than an NFL statement earlier this month that more generally endorsed inclusiveness.

The Texas proposal would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. It’s similar to a North Carolina law that led the NCAA to pull championship events from that state.

No Super Bowl sites awarded through 2021 are in Texas. Dallas hosted the game in 2011.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia