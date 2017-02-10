Ojeleye Drops In 30 To Power No. 25 SMU Past Temple, 66-50

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds to lead No. 25 SMU past Temple 66-50 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.
Sterling Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (21-4, 11-1 American Athletic Conference), who earlier in the week vaulted into the national rankings for the first time this season.
One of the hottest teams in the nation, SMU has won 17 of its last 18.
Shizz Alston Jr. scored 13 points to lead the Owls (13-12, 4-8), who saw a modest two-game winning streak snapped. Quinton Rose had 12 points and Daniel Dingle finished with 10.
Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, Temple pulled within six with just under 8 minutes remaining. But Ojeleye answered with a big 3-pointer to stymie the Owls’ rally.
