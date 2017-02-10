CBS11[1]
Police Release Sketch Of Deep Ellum Shooting Suspect

February 10, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Cold Beer Company, Dallas, Dallas PD, Deep Ellum, Main Street, Matthew Posey, Ochre House Theatre, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Dallas are still searching for the suspect who shot Ochre House Theatre founder Matthew Posey as he and a friend were leaving the Cold Beer Company in Deep Ellum last month. The shooting happened on January 30 at about 10:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Main Street.

Police have now released a sketch of the suspect, hoping that it will help bring that man to justice.

Posey and his friend were getting into a truck in the bar’s parking lot when the suspect approached with a handgun. Posey was shot twice in the face. The young suspect then jumped into a silver four-door car with others and fled from the scene. Officials do not know who was driving that vehicle.

Nothing was taken from Posey during the shooting.

Posey’s injuries were not life threatening. A friend described the 58-year-old victim as a “famous, amazing playwright.” He has had minor roles in movies and, at the time of the attack, had a play running which he both wrote and directed. He was able to give investigators a detailed description of the shooter.

Police have described the suspect as a young black male, and released a sketch based on Posey’s description. When caught, he will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3644 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers pays up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in felony cases.

