Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BAYTOWN (AP) — A Galveston County grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man in the killing of his girlfriend whose mother and sister were found dead days before.
Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday on a count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Kirsten Nicole Fritch, whose body was found behind a Texas City bar on November 10, by Texas EquuSearch members. behind a She had more than 50 stab wounds.
County prosecutors said in a statement that authorities continue to investigate the deaths of Fritch’s mother, 37-year-old Cynthia Morris, and her 13-year-old sister, Breanna Pavlicek.
Their bodies were found November 8 in their Baytown home, east of Houston. Investigators have previously said Dobbs is a suspect in those killings.
A motive has not been revealed.
Online jail records don’t indicate an attorney who could address the allegations against Dobbs.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)