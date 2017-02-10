Texas Lawmaker: “Slow Down” When Driving In Neighborhoods

WATCH LIVEPresident Trump and Japanese PM Abe to hold joint press conference

February 10, 2017 11:35 AM

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One state lawmaker is pushing for a new law that would make people driving through your residential neighborhood slow down.

On most small neighborhood streets in Texas the speed limit is set at 30 miles per hour. But State Representative Celia Israel of says that’s too fast.

The Austin Democrat has filed a bill that would lower the current unspoken limit to 25 miles an hour. The goal is to reduce the number of injuries and deaths from auto-pedestrian accidents.

“The studies show that if we reduce from 30 to 25 on those small neighborhood streets the chances of survival, for someone involved in an accident, is almost 50-percent better,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Israel says a little extra time on your trip is a small price to pay to potentially save someone’s life. One driver in Uptown Dallas agreed. “Why not?” he asked. “It’s not much difference right? If you could tell me the difference [on your trip] between 25 mph and 30 mph I mean… I don’t know.”

If passed, Israel’s bill would only impact streets where there are no speed limit signs posted.

