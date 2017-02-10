Texas Tech Moving Spring Game To New Cowboys HQ

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (AP) – Texas Tech will hold its spring game April 1 at the new headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said Thursday that the game in the 12,000-seat indoor stadium that serves as a high school venue and practice field for the Cowboys “will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”
It’s the first college-related event at the Cowboys’ facility in suburban Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas and 320 miles east of the school’s Lubbock campus.
Texas Tech will also conduct a spring practice in Midland, about 120 miles south of Lubbock.
The Red Raiders and Baylor moved their regular-season series to AT&T Stadium when the home of the Cowboys opened in 2009.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)