Texas Tech Moving Spring Game To New Cowboys HQ

February 10, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Football, Frisco, NFL, Texas Tech Red Raiders, The Star

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (AP) – Texas Tech will hold its spring game April 1 at the new headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said Thursday that the game in the 12,000-seat indoor stadium that serves as a high school venue and practice field for the Cowboys “will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”

It’s the first college-related event at the Cowboys’ facility in suburban Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas and 320 miles east of the school’s Lubbock campus.

Texas Tech will also conduct a spring practice in Midland, about 120 miles south of Lubbock.

The Red Raiders and Baylor moved their regular-season series to AT&T Stadium when the home of the Cowboys opened in 2009.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia