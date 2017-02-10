Try Your Hand At Painting With A Twist

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The recipe for a fun evening is as follows. Mix splashes of blue, pink and yellow paint with a little red wine and you have Painting with a Twist.

“Painting with a Twist is basically a place where you come to paint and drink in very simple terms” said owner of Painting with a Twist Colleen Coppenger.

You don’t need to have any experience in painting to enjoy the evening, but drinking wine experience comes in handy.

“We are designed for people who’ve never painted before. Most people who come into our studio the first time have never picked up a paintbrush” Colleen added.

You can enjoy Painting with a Twist as a single person, with a group of friends or as a Valentine’s couple.

“I had to think of something ahead of time that both her and I could come out and do together, and drink a little wine and paint” said corporate pilot George Harvey who was there with his wife Randi.

The instructors take you step by step in the painting process and have a lot of fun along the way. It is BYOW, bring your own wine, but everything else you need is provided for you including the smock.

“The fun part is the very end where everybody sees their picture and believes that they can do it” said Instructor Kyle Roberts.

JD Ryan is Painting with a Twist in Grapevine…Around Town!

Details: Painting with a Twist in Grapevine

Watch:

