Two Women Open Female-Friendly Auto Repair Shop

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Two Women Open Female-Friendly Auto Repair Shop

February 10, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: auto repair shop, Female-Friendly, Honest-1 Auto Care, Kimera Shepler, Robin Mainer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to make women feel more comfortable in the world of automobiles, two friends got behind the wheel and opened up their own auto repair shop in North Texas.

Kimera Shepler and Robin Mainer shifted from marketing careers to running their shop known as Honest-1 Auto Care.

“It was more like, let’s do it. Because we were being disrespected at a lot of places,” said Shepler.

The owners opened up the auto repair shop as a way to make women feel comfortable when getting their vehicles serviced and even as a way to avoid being taken advantage of by other mechanics.

Jennie Gale said she was taken advantage of in the past by mechanics who have worked on her car.

“They put something in my car that was more expensive than I needed,” said Gale as she recalled a previous experience with a mechanic. “When I questioned it, they were like, that’s what your car needs. I paid the extra amount, not really knowing.”

Since the doors opened in January, the owners say about 75% of their customers are women.

“The men come in, and are like, ‘this could work! It’s a good idea,’ said Mainer.

Customers say they enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the shop as well.

“It’s like sitting in your living room. It’s so comfortable and clean here,” said Kristie Schuetz. “The bathroom’s clean. So that’s a good thing too.”

Sheper and Mainer say they are already used to the skeptical customers.

“Trust me. We get it everyday. I say, ‘let me prove you wrong. Come on in,” said Mainer.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia