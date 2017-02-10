Two Women Open Female-Friendly Auto Repair Shop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to make women feel more comfortable in the world of automobiles, two friends got behind the wheel and opened up their own auto repair shop in North Texas.

Kimera Shepler and Robin Mainer shifted from marketing careers to running their shop known as Honest-1 Auto Care.

“It was more like, let’s do it. Because we were being disrespected at a lot of places,” said Shepler.

The owners opened up the auto repair shop as a way to make women feel comfortable when getting their vehicles serviced and even as a way to avoid being taken advantage of by other mechanics.

Jennie Gale said she was taken advantage of in the past by mechanics who have worked on her car.

“They put something in my car that was more expensive than I needed,” said Gale as she recalled a previous experience with a mechanic. “When I questioned it, they were like, that’s what your car needs. I paid the extra amount, not really knowing.”

Since the doors opened in January, the owners say about 75% of their customers are women.

“The men come in, and are like, ‘this could work! It’s a good idea,’ said Mainer.

Customers say they enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the shop as well.

“It’s like sitting in your living room. It’s so comfortable and clean here,” said Kristie Schuetz. “The bathroom’s clean. So that’s a good thing too.”

Sheper and Mainer say they are already used to the skeptical customers.

“Trust me. We get it everyday. I say, ‘let me prove you wrong. Come on in,” said Mainer.

