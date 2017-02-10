CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

U.S. Customs Seizes Animal Body Parts Found In Luggage

February 10, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Animal Parts, CBP, DFW airport, Raw Meat, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, vietnam

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized various animal parts, organs, and glands from a traveler arriving from Vietnam at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The CBP says it seized 22 pounds of raw pig, chicken and cow meat, brains, hearts, tongues, heads and other body parts.

The traveler, a permanent U.S. resident, arrived at DFW Airport Saturday, and when she provided a negative customs declaration, her luggage was inspected.

WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE IMAGES BELOW UNSETTLING:

Agriculture specialists discovered the prohibited meat as well as cured and dried meat.

“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent the introduction of diseases into the U.S.” said Dallas CBP Port Director Cleatus Hunt Jr. “These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agriculture industry.”

According to the CBP, there are restrictions on meat and meat products travelers may bring into the U.S. due to the potential for them to carry diseases.

The traveler was let go after the meat was seized.

The seized meat was destroyed by steam sterilization.

Pig's tongue (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Pig’s tongue (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Pig's heart (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Pig’s heart (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Hen and rooster feet (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Hen and rooster feet (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Pig's brain (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Pig’s brain (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Hen and rooster heads (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Hen and rooster heads (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia