U.S. Customs Seizes Animal Body Parts Found In Luggage

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized various animal parts, organs, and glands from a traveler arriving from Vietnam at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The CBP says it seized 22 pounds of raw pig, chicken and cow meat, brains, hearts, tongues, heads and other body parts.

The traveler, a permanent U.S. resident, arrived at DFW Airport Saturday, and when she provided a negative customs declaration, her luggage was inspected.

WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE IMAGES BELOW UNSETTLING:

Agriculture specialists discovered the prohibited meat as well as cured and dried meat.

“Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent the introduction of diseases into the U.S.” said Dallas CBP Port Director Cleatus Hunt Jr. “These kinds of meat products are potential carriers for harmful diseases that could result in devastating effects on our agriculture industry.”

According to the CBP, there are restrictions on meat and meat products travelers may bring into the U.S. due to the potential for them to carry diseases.

The traveler was let go after the meat was seized.

The seized meat was destroyed by steam sterilization.

