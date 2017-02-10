Under Fire, Conway Maintains Support Of The President

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) – High-profile White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has come under fire from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, fact checkers and the media. But she’s maintained the support of her boss, President Donald Trump.
Trump backed Conway both publicly and privately Thursday after the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee criticized her for promoting Ivanka Trump’s fashion line during a television appearance and asked the Office of Government Ethics to review the matter.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway had been “counseled” on her comments, but would not elaborate.
The president told staff he believed Spicer’s depiction was unfair. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of his comments.
A White House spokeswoman says Trump believes Conway was “merely sticking up” for his daughter after Nordstrom dropped her fashion line.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)