CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Under Fire, Conway Maintains Support Of The President

February 10, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: ethics, House Oversight Committee, Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Office of Government Ethics, Politics, President Donald Trump

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – High-profile White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has come under fire from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, fact checkers and the media. But she’s maintained the support of her boss, President Donald Trump.

Trump backed Conway both publicly and privately Thursday after the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee criticized her for promoting Ivanka Trump’s fashion line during a television appearance and asked the Office of Government Ethics to review the matter.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway had been “counseled” on her comments, but would not elaborate.

The president told staff he believed Spicer’s depiction was unfair. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of his comments.

A White House spokeswoman says Trump believes Conway was “merely sticking up” for his daughter after Nordstrom dropped her fashion line.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia