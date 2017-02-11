Community Mourns 2 Teens Killed In Fiery Crash In Plano

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A community continues to mourn after two 16-year-old girls were killed in a fiery crash late Friday night and another seriously injured.

Friends and family continue to drop off flowers and other tokens of remembrance at the site where the girls’ car struck a tree and burst into flames.

Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis were seen as great friends to everyone who visited the growing memorial.

“They were like the perfect best friends, like the same people. Just so much fun,” said friend Darcy Cullens.

Kendall Murray was also in the vehicle when the crash occurred and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was last reported in the Intensive Care Unit.

The girls were students at Shepton High School in Plano, and the school provided grief counselors Saturday for those who needed them.

“For us, being this age – we don’t really know how to grieve. We’ve never really experienced death,” said friend Sarah Mulatu. “We kind of all realize that, ‘yes, they’re gone,’ but we have to just remember them and remember what great things they’ve done.”

Plano police are still investigating the crash and believe rate of speed may have been a factor in the crash.

