Fiery Crash In Plano Kills 2 Teenagers, Seriously Injures 1

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police say two 16-year-old girls died and another 16-year-old was seriously injured late Friday night after their vehicle struck a tree and caught fire in the 1600 block of Mira Vista Boulevard.
The three teenagers were reportedly in a 2016 Porsche and traveling southbound on Mira Vista Blvd at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a tree in the center median.
Two girls, Lilly Davis and Samantha Sacks, were pronounced dead at the scene when officers located them inside the vehicle.
Another girl was located on the ground near the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)