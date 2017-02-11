First Responders Rescue Woman From Burning Car

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two first responders who were passing by a burning car in Balch Springs stopped and rescued a woman who was still inside.
Sean Davis, spokesman for the Balch Springs Fire Department, said two Alliance Ambulance employees were driving along Interstate 635 when they passed a car that was on fire.
The two employees stopped to offer assistance and pulled a woman from the burning car.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to her legs.
Davis said firefighters told him the two employees likely saved the woman’s life due to their actions.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)