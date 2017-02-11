Windy and Hot Today, Windy and Cooler Sunday

The last good rain we had in north Texas occurred over three weeks ago. Today it’ll be hot and dry with very strong southwest winds. A RED FLAG WARNING is issued for our western counties today. Please don’t do any outdoor burning:

We’ll likely see temperatures in the 90’s in our northwest corner! The record high for DFW for this date is 88°, we are forecasting a high of 86°. This could be the hottest day we’ve had at DFW since last November.

A cold front comes through north Texas tomorrow morning. Behind it will be VERY STRONG north winds. Highs will be more than 20° cooler tomorrow. There is a some rain in the forecast, especially to the east of Dallas. For most of use it’ll just be clouds and strong winds we’ll notice:

Most of Monday will be dry but highs will only be in the 50’s. A storm system moves in from the west; rain is in the forecast Monday night. By far the best rain chance since mid-January will fall on Valentine’s Day. By evening most of the rain will be east of the Metroplex and should be clear of the area by Wednesday Morning:

Expect yet another wild ride in regards to temperatures. By Tuesday daytime highs will be about 40° COOLER THAN TODAY. Wow.

The extended forecast shows temperatures moderating as we close the work week. Rain is back in the forecast toward the end of next weekend.