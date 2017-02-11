Windy and Hot Today, Windy and Cooler Sunday

February 11, 2017 6:30 AM By Jeff Ray
Weather

The last good rain we had in north Texas occurred over three weeks ago. Today it’ll be hot and dry with very strong southwest winds. A RED FLAG WARNING is issued for our western counties today. Please don’t do any outdoor burning:

We’ll likely see temperatures in the 90’s in our northwest corner! The record high for DFW for this date is 88°, we are forecasting a high of 86°.  This could be the hottest day we’ve had at DFW since last November.

A cold front comes through north Texas tomorrow morning. Behind it will be VERY STRONG north winds. Highs will be more than 20° cooler tomorrow. There is a some rain in the forecast, especially to the east of Dallas. For most of use it’ll just be clouds and strong winds we’ll notice:

Most of Monday will be dry but highs will only be in the 50’s. A storm system moves in from the west; rain is in the forecast Monday night. By far the best rain chance since mid-January will fall on Valentine’s Day. By evening most of the rain will be east of the Metroplex and should be clear of the area by Wednesday Morning:

Expect yet another wild ride in regards to temperatures. By Tuesday daytime highs will be about 40° COOLER THAN TODAY. Wow.

The extended forecast shows temperatures moderating as we close the work week. Rain is back in the forecast toward the end of next weekend.

