2 Firefighters Injured While Putting Out Flames At Dallas Home

February 12, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Bob O. Link Drive, Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, fire, Firefighter Injury, lakewood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue said two firefighters suffered minor burn injuries while crews were putting out intense flames at a two-story residence Saturday.

Crews responded to a structure fire in the 6700 block of Bob O. Link Drive in the Lakewood area of Dallas.

First responding crews noticed flames coming from the second story of the home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there were two adults and two children in the home when the fire started, but they managed to escape unharmed.

The fire was eventually declared extinguished.

The two firefighters suffered minor burn injuries during the operation and were both taken to a local hospital to be treated. Both are expected to be okay.

Investigation into the cause of the fire in ongoing.

