Arlington-Native Maren Morris Wins Country Performance Grammy

(CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington-native and country singer Maren Morris won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance Sunday.
Morris was also nominated for three other Grammys including Best New Artist.
Morris is grew up in Arlington and performed at venues from the Fort Worth Stockyards to the Granada Theater in Dallas.
