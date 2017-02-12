Grammy Coverage: Follow For The Latest From Kaley O'Kelley On The Red Carpet | Facebook |  Twitter

My Fit Foods Announces Closure Of All Stores Nationwide

February 12, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, My Fit Foods, Store Closures, Texas, United States

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – My Fit Foods, a store founded on providing healthy eating choices, announced the closure of all stores in the United States on the company’s website.

The company opened its doors in 2006 with “a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announces the closure of all our stores,” said My Fit Foods. “We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you.”

The company ended the statement on its website by thanking those who supported My Fit Foods through the years.

My Fit Foods had a few stores in the Dallas-area.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia