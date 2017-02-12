My Fit Foods Announces Closure Of All Stores Nationwide

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM) – My Fit Foods, a store founded on providing healthy eating choices, announced the closure of all stores in the United States on the company’s website.
The company opened its doors in 2006 with “a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone.”
“It is with a heavy heart that we announces the closure of all our stores,” said My Fit Foods. “We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you.”
The company ended the statement on its website by thanking those who supported My Fit Foods through the years.
My Fit Foods had a few stores in the Dallas-area.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)