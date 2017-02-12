Grammy Coverage: Follow For The Latest From Kaley O'Kelley On The Red Carpet | Facebook |  Twitter

Teen Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot By Homeowner In Arlington

February 12, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, burglary, Fatal Shooting, French Wood Drive, Teen Death

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old who was fatally shot after reportedly trying to burglarize a vehicle on French Wood Drive.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of French Wood Dr. around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound on the street. He was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to initial investigation reports, the homeowner whose vehicle was being burglarized fired a shotgun at the burglary suspects after his son heard noises outside the home.

The gunshots struck the 17-year-old while a second suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The identity of the 17-year-old has not been released.

No arrests have been made as police continue to the investigate the incident.

