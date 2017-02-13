CBS11[1]
DA To Decide On Any Charges Against Homeowner Who Shot Car Burglar

February 13, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, Car Burglary, Shooting, Tarrant County District Attorney's Office

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether or not they southwest Arlington homeowner acted legally when he shot a 17-year-old who was breaking into one of his vehicles in his driveway.

A 19-year old was with the teenager and ran away from the scene, police said.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive in southwest Arlington.

“It’s actually very surprising and kind of nerve-racking that it happened so close to home,” said Baine Hutchins who lives on the street. “You know, you hear about these things all the time but you never expect them to happen in your back yard, you know?”

The homeowner told police he found two teenagers breaking into one of his vehicles. A shot was fired hitting the 17-year-old in the chest. Police arrived minutes later.

“The homeowner was actually attempting to resuscitate the teen after he shot them,” said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison with the Arlington Police Department. “He wanted to try to work on him until the police arrived and then when the police arrived they took that over.”

The teenager died. As of Monday evening the Tarrant County Medical Examiner had not released the young man’s identity.

Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened in the seconds before the shooting.

The law says deadly force can be used to prevent theft during the nighttime, to prevent a person fleeing after a theft during the nighttime and the property owner has to be believe the property can’t be recovered or protected by other means.

Police say a car in the driveway is considered an extension of a home, which means investigators have to piece together some key facts.

“Where the shooting occurred, where the teenager was when he got shot and also the timeframe matters as well,” said Sgt. Harrison.

Police say the 19-year-old came to the police station Sunday night and is cooperating with investigators.

Meantime, neighbors said this is a sad story no matter how you look at it.

“All around it, it’s hard for everyone, you know? I’m sure like, in that situation I don’t want to have to shoot anybody for anything like that,” Hutchins said.

