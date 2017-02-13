Electric Bill ‘Past Due Warning’ Could Be Scam

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department has a warning about a billing scam after receiving “numerous reports” from citizens.
Police say in each incident, the victim receives a phone call from someone representing themselves as a Denton Municipal Electric employee.
The person tells the victim their utility bill is past due and their service will be suspended unless payment is made immediately.
The person requests payment through a Green Dot card or through Money Gram.
Police want utility customers to know, Denton Municipal Electric does not receive payment this way.
Police say anyone receiving a similar request should contact DME immediately at 940-349-8700.
The Denton Police Department is investigating these fraudulent calls.
