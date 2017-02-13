Fort Worth 9-Year-Old Gives His Christmas Money To Charity

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Fort Worth 9-Year-Old Gives His Christmas Money To Charity

February 13, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Alex Parsons, charity, Christmas, donation, salvation army

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Salvation Army is singling out a 9-year-old from Fort Worth for his unselfishness and generosity.

Alex Parsons donated a check for $250 to The Salvation Army’s social services center on East Lancaster Avenue.

“I would like more people to start helping,” said Parsons. “I want people to know that with their own two hands they can help change the world a little bit at a time.”

According to a Salvation Army news release, Parsons said his grandparents gave him and his two younger sisters $250 each for Christmas.

“I chose to donate mine to The Salvation Army because they have been helping people for a really long time, and I like the Dallas Cowboys, I see that they help The Salvation Army a lot, too. I’m inspired by their work, and I think more people should do the same to make Fort Worth a better place.”

Alex Parsons and his $250 check to the Salvation Army (Salvation Army)

Alex Parsons and his $250 check to the Salvation Army (Salvation Army)

Parsons said he hopes to do charity work, learn more about history and also play football when he gets older, according to the Salvation Army.

After touring the social services center Parsons said, “I think that The Salvation Army is an amazing place for homeless people to come and just do what they have to do and get back on track.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia