Fort Worth 9-Year-Old Gives His Christmas Money To Charity

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Salvation Army is singling out a 9-year-old from Fort Worth for his unselfishness and generosity.
Alex Parsons donated a check for $250 to The Salvation Army’s social services center on East Lancaster Avenue.
“I would like more people to start helping,” said Parsons. “I want people to know that with their own two hands they can help change the world a little bit at a time.”
According to a Salvation Army news release, Parsons said his grandparents gave him and his two younger sisters $250 each for Christmas.
“I chose to donate mine to The Salvation Army because they have been helping people for a really long time, and I like the Dallas Cowboys, I see that they help The Salvation Army a lot, too. I’m inspired by their work, and I think more people should do the same to make Fort Worth a better place.”
Parsons said he hopes to do charity work, learn more about history and also play football when he gets older, according to the Salvation Army.
After touring the social services center Parsons said, “I think that The Salvation Army is an amazing place for homeless people to come and just do what they have to do and get back on track.”
