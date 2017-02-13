Freak Power Outage Leaves Some Homeowners With Unexpected Expenses

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEATHERFORD (CBS11) – The lights are back on for most Weatherford homeowners after a power outage left 1,500 homes in the dark.

But some residents now have unexpected expenses.

That’s because some of them had their electric meters explode, causing damage to their appliances and TV’s.

One homeowner in the Silverstone Subdivision, Frank Prechure, said he has to buy a new oven and replace one of his circuit breakers.

“It was a little bit exciting because of the way it happened,” said Prechure. “At first, we didn’t know how long it would be before power was restored.”

He said he was told to save all of his receipts, including one for the hotel he and his family stayed in Sunday night.

Crews restored power in the subdivision and most of the 32 units at the nearby Meadow Vista Apartments for seniors.

The outage happened Sunday morning when a power line owned by the Tri-County Electric Co-op fell onto a power line owned by the City of Weatherford.

A spokesman for the co-op said they are trying to determine why this happened.

The spokesman pointed out that after the incident Sunday, the co-op heard about a recent accident in which a car hit a power pole, but the driver didn’t report it.

Tri-County Electric Co-op also says it was very windy Sunday.

