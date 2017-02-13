Man Who Drove Into Car Killing Woman Admits He Was Drunk

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD-AM) – A Mesquite man admitted he was drunk when he crashed his BMW into a woman’s parked car in Uptown Dallas in February 2015, throwing her into a light pole and killing her, as part of a plea deal.

Travis Elwell, 25, has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and will also be on probation for 10 years.

The victim, 34-year-old Emily Javadi, was on the sidewalk near Cole Park and was leaning into the backseat of her Lexus to load it after a fitness class when Elwell, crashed into her.

She was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where she died about an hour later.

Her mother, Karen Javadi, said her family was a part of the court proceedings and delivered the victim impact statement.

“I wanted him to know that he owes us, to improve the condition of this world, because he is occupying a space that should be Emily’s.”

Karen Javadi said they have started the Emily Javadi Foundation, which awards several scholarships a year to needy students.

“Some great things have happened, but the pain we feel will never go away. We will always suffer that loss, but we are focusing on positive things. That’s what’s going to keep us going,” Javadi said.

As part of his probation, Elwell will not be allowed to drink, must attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and will be required to speak at drunken driving support groups.

