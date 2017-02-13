Man Who Said Wife Committed Suicide Is Charged With Murder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Burleson man is charged with murder after telling police his wife had committed suicide, according to Burleson Police.
Police said Richard Ward called 911 around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28.
Police said Ward told a dispatcher he found his wife, Cynthia Thompson hanging in the garage.
When officers arrived they found Ward performing CPR.
After an investigation police charged Ward with murder and he’s in jail with bond set at $500,000.
This is a developing story.
