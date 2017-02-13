CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

No. 25 SMU Snaps No. 11 Cincinnati’s 15-Game Win Streak

February 13, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Bearcats, cincinnati, College, Dallas, NCAA, Semi Ojeleye, SMU, Texas

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – Ben Emelogu hit two 3-pointers and made the tiebreaking free throw in the game-deciding 15-0 run for No. 25 SMU, which beat No. 11 Cincinnati 60-51 on Sunday to end the Bearcats’ 15-game winning streak.

The big spurt for the Mustangs (22-4, 12-1 American) came after Cincinnati had scored 12 in a row in a 2 1/2-minute span soon after halftime to regain the lead.

SMU, finishing its first week this season as a ranked team, has won 18 of its last 19 games. The only loss in that span, and since November, was 66-64 at Cincinnati on Jan. 12.

Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye had 18 points to lead SMU while Sterling Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shake Milton and Emelogu each had 11 points.

Jacob Evans had 15 points to lead Cincinnati (22-3, 11-1), while Kevin Johnson had 13 and Kyle Washington 11. Gary Clark had 12 rebounds.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia