Plano School Mourns After 2 Students Die In Crash

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Students and teachers at Shepton High School in Plano are returning to class on Monday after a weekend of mourning. A car crash on Friday night claimed the lives of two 16-year-old girls, and a third teenage girl was badly injured during the incident.

All three of the girls were students at the school, a campus for ninth and tenth graders. Grief counselors were on hand over the weekend, and will likely be there again on Monday. The fatal crash is sure to be on everyone’s mind as students return to class without three of their peers.

Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis died when the Porsche that they were in caught fire after crashing into a median and a tree on Friday night. First responders found Kendall Murray on the ground outside of the vehicle and rushed her to the hospital. She suffered third-degree burns and injuries to her pelvis and arm, family members said.

Murray had surgery on Sunday, and her mother posted an update on Facebook. “Good news… Kendall was finally able to open her eyes and squeezed my hand on command. The feeling was such a relief,” that update said.

Friends gathered to remember Sacks and Davis over the weekend, and pray for Murray’s recovery. The three girls were all said to be very close to each other. Authorities are still investigating how the crash happened. They have explained that the Porsche was speeding when the driver lost control.