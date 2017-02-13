Some Couples Going With Rifles Over Roses For Valentine’s Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Some couples will swap out flowers and chocolate for target practice on Valentine’s Day.
Defender Outdoors Shooting Center in Fort Worth has been filling up reservations for a less traditional Valentine’s Day date night at the gun range.
“If you don’t want to get her roses, get her a rifle,” said Taylor Lowery, membership director at Defender Outdoor Shooting Center.
Lowery said the popular event is a good bonding experience and offers something out of the ordinary for couples to experience together.
“We are offering something that is completely different and a unique experience,” said Lowery.
Naomi Garcia is one of those people shooting for something different on Valentine’s Day.
“I would do anything other than a typical night out,” said Garcia. “It’s definitely not a cliché.”
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)