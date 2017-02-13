Take A Few Minutes, Learn 2 Steps And Save A Life

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It is possible for you to save a life by performing two simple steps, now local health officials want to show you exactly how to do it.

The procedure is called hands-only CPR and today health workers at Baylor All Saints in Fort Worth are offering free practice for the public.

Doctors say the technique, introduced a few years ago, and is meant to help someone experiencing a cardiac event until medical professional arrive.

The first step of hands-only CPR and is easy – call 911 or have someone else call. This is important because doctors say the first 5 to 7 minutes after a heart attack are crucial.

Next, you should begin chest compressions. Pump hard and fast in the center of the chest at a rate a little faster than once per second.

Hands-only CPR helps circulate oxygen to the brain and doesn’t require mouth-to-mouth breaths.

Here in Texas, high school students are required to complete CPR training before graduation. Dr. Sukesh Burjonroppa says it’s a vital tool to save lives and reduces fears about risking personal health. “Chest-only compressions are equivalent to that of performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation with compressions,” he said. “It kind of takes away the additional dogma of doing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation out of the equation and makes the public feel more comfortable and confident.”

More than 800,000 people die of heart attack in U.S. every year.

Today’s event at Baylor All Saints, located at 1400 8th Avenue in Fort Worth, runs from is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. But if you can’t make it out today they’re holding another practice session on Wednesday, February.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)