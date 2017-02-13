The Foote Files: Meet Amp 103.7’s Nathan Fast!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

You know, not many people have had the honor and privilege to be on 103.7 KVIL. Since Ron Chapman put this station on the local and national map in 1968… 49 years ago… KVIL has been one of the most successful and respected radio stations in America, both in audience reach and business generation. Today, the station is branded as “AMP 103.7” and during the week prior to the Grammys, I had the honor and privilege to meet their new morning drive personality, Nathan Fast, when he and CBS11’s Kaley O’Kelley did a week’s worth of Grammy segments on CBS11 News.

Nathan is a native of Ohio and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in finance. Like most college kids who get bitten by the radio bug, he started with active rocker WBYR while in school but later moved to Las Vegas to take a job as a financial analyst for the MGM-MIRAGE. But his love for radio stayed on and he got a job at KLUC/Las Vegas for weekends and overnights. He realized quickly that radio was his passion, not the casino business, so he dedicated his full time to start his radio career. He got two calls back: both from Boise ID. He was hired by KSAS/Boise for evenings but after two and a half years, he moved to KHTS/San Diego to do evenings. Six months later, he added a weekend shift at Los Angeles’ KIIS-FM, one of America’s most successful Top 40 stations. For the next four years, he went back and forth San Diego and Los Angeles, doing on air and hosting various events until he was named morning drive host at KVIL.

What makes Nathan great is not just getting your day started with the latest in entertainment, DFW happenings and cool contests, it’s him putting a smile on your face going to work. When I listen to him (as well as his co-host Sybil Summers), I feel like they are talking to me personally (a sign of good radio personalities). They are hip, cool, on top of things, but are warm and friendly. Since radio is a one on one personal medium, these two do this well.

If you have not done so yet, please take some time to listen to them, either via radio, internet, or mobile device… see what you think! You will love the music… and you will love them as well.

The station identification is KVIL-FM/Highland Park/Dallas/Fort Worth, from studios in uptown Dallas, transmitting with 100,000 watts from Cedar Hill at 1663 feet above the earth!

The rest of the time…. It’s AMP 103.7!

See you next time.