Trump Says He Wants To Tweak NAFTA, Values Relationship With Canada

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says there will be “tweaking” to the U.S. trade agreement with Canada.

Speaking at a news conference with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump suggested that he was content but had some unspecified objections to trade with Canada through the North American Free Trade Agreement. The president has targeted the two decade-old pact for criticism, saying it caused factory jobs to move to Mexico.

“We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada,” Trump said Monday.

Trump has threated to leave the three-country trade agreement unless portions are renegotiated that protect U.S. workers. Trump has threatened a border tax on American companies that shutter their domestic factories and import goods from Mexico instead.

Canada is the single largest source of foreign oil imports into the U.S. market.

During the meeting between the two nations, Trump also touched on the importance of the country’s relationship with their northern border neighbor.

America “is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada,” Trump said.

He says the two countries share much more than a border, including shared values and defense interests. And he’s commending Canada’s contribution to the effort to defeat the Islamic State group.

Trump says that both countries are stronger when they work together and is pledging to work with Trudeau “in pursuit of our many shared interests.”

He is also touting a meeting the two convened at the White House. He says, “the full power of women can do better than anybody else.”

