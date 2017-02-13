CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Trump Says He Wants To Tweak NAFTA, Values Relationship With Canada

February 13, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: America, Canada, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, President Trump, United States

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says there will be “tweaking” to the U.S. trade agreement with Canada.

Speaking at a news conference with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump suggested that he was content but had some unspecified objections to trade with Canada through the North American Free Trade Agreement. The president has targeted the two decade-old pact for criticism, saying it caused factory jobs to move to Mexico.

“We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada,” Trump said Monday.

Trump has threated to leave the three-country trade agreement unless portions are renegotiated that protect U.S. workers. Trump has threatened a border tax on American companies that shutter their domestic factories and import goods from Mexico instead.

Canada is the single largest source of foreign oil imports into the U.S. market.

During the meeting between the two nations, Trump also touched on the importance of the country’s relationship with their northern border neighbor.

America “is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada,” Trump said.

He says the two countries share much more than a border, including shared values and defense interests. And he’s commending Canada’s contribution to the effort to defeat the Islamic State group.

Trump says that both countries are stronger when they work together and is pledging to work with Trudeau “in pursuit of our many shared interests.”

He is also touting a meeting the two convened at the White House. He says, “the full power of women can do better than anybody else.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia