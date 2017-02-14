RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

AP Source: Raptors, Magic Agree On Serge Ibaka Deal

February 14, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: NBA, Orlando Magic, Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors, Trade Deadline

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (105.3 The Fan) – A person with knowledge of the move says that Toronto and Orlando have agreed on a trade that will send Serge Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick.

The person told The Associated Press Tuesday that the deal is awaiting league approval. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had publicly announced the move.
Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

Ibaka will be a free agent this summer. Ross is in the first year of a three-year, $31 million contract.

Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic this season. Ross averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds with the Raptors, who entered Tuesday tied for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia