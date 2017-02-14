Arlington-Native Maren Morris Tweets About Grammy Win

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM) – Singer and Arlington-native Maren Morris got a chance to respond to winning a Grammy on her Twitter page.
Morris won Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards Sunday.
The country singer said she just felt the reaction of winning a Grammy Tuesday.
The Grammy winner returned home from Los Angeles and said the feeling of winning the award sunk in.
She also took the time to thank those who supported her career and said it’s “only the beginning.”
Morris is grew up in Arlington and performed at venues from the Fort Worth Stockyards to the Granada Theater in Dallas.
Morris was also nominated for three other Grammys including Best New Artist.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)