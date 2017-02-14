Colby Lewis Bids Farewell To The Rangers & Their Fans

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Free agent pitcher Colby Lewis, who spent nine of his 11 years in Texas, said goodbye to the club and their fans on Tuesday.

In a statement to Emily Jones of Fox Sports Southwest, Lewis didn’t specify whether he was walking away from the game or just won’t be pitching in Texas next season.

“Saying goodbye after all this time seems an impossible task. I’m filled with so many emotions. Texas has turned into our second home and the people we have met over our 10 seasons here have turned from friends to family. But goodbyes are inevitable and this is mine. I am forever grateful to the Texas Rangers organization, the best ownership and management in Major League Baseball. They helped make my baseball dreams come true. I pitched in two World Series with the uniform I love on my back. I have had some of the most loyal teammates that always picked me up every time I fell. The staff, the employees and reporters became friendly faces each time I showed up at work. Rangers fans thank you as well, y’all are incredible, simply the best. Just saying “thank you,” doesn’t seem adequate, but thank you. From my family and me, thank you for the countless memories, unbelievable heights reached, and for making me feel like I will always have a home in Texas.”

I will always be grateful for my time with the Lewises. All of them. Here's Colby's statement. pic.twitter.com/r74kKvub2l — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) February 14, 2017

Hard to describe the jolt of energy we'd get on nights Colby Lewis was pitching. All heart. All guts. Winner, fighter, A+ teammate. https://t.co/KRh8rblIBE — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) February 14, 2017

The Rangers appeared to be lukewarm on a return for Lewis this coming season. The club overhauled their pitching staff by saying goodbye to familiar faces in Derek Holland and now Lewis.

The writing was on the wall, however, as general manager Jon Daniels signed starters Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner to big league deals, and agreed to a minor-league deal with Dillion Gee, a UTA graduate. While Ross isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the season, once he is fully healthy from his offseason surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, he would be set to join a rotation led by Cole Hamels, Yu Darvish, Martin Perez and Cashner. Gee will compete with A.J. Griffin and others for the final spot in the rotation until Ross is ready to return.

Lewis was known as workhorse starter for Texas over his last six seasons with the club. The Bakersfield, California native spent his first three seasons with Texas, before one-year stints in Detroit and Oakland. Lewis went overseas and pitched in Japan for two seasons, before ultimately returning to Texas.

The 37-year-old was also known for his clutch performances in the post-season. Lewis went 4-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 10 appearances in the playoffs.

The right-hander’s most memorable moments came in the 2010 post-season when he beat the New York Yankees twice in the ALCS to advance to the World Series against the San Francisco Giants, where he started the only game Texas won in the series.

In the 2011 postseason, Lewis went 1-1 over four starts. He was the starting pitcher in the Rangers game two win over the St. Louis Cardinals. As we all know, Texas would go on to lose the series 4-3.

Lewis went 77-72 with a 4.70 ERA in his regular season career with Texas, Detroit and Oakland.

