Dallas Attorney Named As TV’s Next “Bachelorette”

Dallas attorney Rachel Lindsay will lead the 13th season of “The Bachelor” spinoff. The announcement came Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
The news is somewhat of a spoiler for fans of the ongoing season of “The Bachelor.” The 31-year-old attorney from Texas has yet to be eliminated from the dating show, where she is competing for the affections of Nick Viall.
Lindsay told Kimmel on Monday that she’s ready to find love and a husband. She also encouraged the audience to send any interested suitors to apply for the sho
Lindsay, a 2007 graduate from the University of Texas, got her J.D. from Marquette University Law School in 2011. She is currently an Associate with the Cooper & Sully law firm in Dallas.
The new season of “The Bachelorette” begins airing in May.
