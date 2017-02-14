Dallas Couple Celebrates 75th Anniversary On Valentine’s Day

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Couple Celebrates 75th Anniversary On Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2017 5:58 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: 75th Anniversary, Dub and Betty Miller, Valentine's Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dub and Betty Miller of Dallas are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.

“The reason I picked Valentine’s Day was so I wouldn’t forgot what day I got married on,” said Dub.

Dub and Betty met when they were teenagers participating in a church play.

Dub played the role of a wise man and Betty was an angel.

The Millers, now in their 90’s, remembers the first time they met.

Betty said she caught Dub rifling through her purse while she was on stage.

Dub laughed while remembering that moment and said, “Her purse was laying in a pew and I went looking in her purse. I wanted to know if I had any competition or not.”

The couple, teens at the time, married soon after that. They said the only person who would marry them was a justice of the peace in Oklahoma.

So they ran off to get hitched and kept it a secret from almost everyone until Betty graduated high school.

The Millers currently live in a retirement community.

As they recalled memories of their long lasting marriage on this Valentine’s Day, they offered up what they believe has been the key to keeping their relationship going strong for 75 years.

“You have to work at it… and you have to very patient,” said Betty.

“When we took the oath, til’ death do us part, we were sincere,” said Dub.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia