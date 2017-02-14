Dallas Couple Celebrates 75th Anniversary On Valentine’s Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dub and Betty Miller of Dallas are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.

“The reason I picked Valentine’s Day was so I wouldn’t forgot what day I got married on,” said Dub.

Dub and Betty met when they were teenagers participating in a church play.

Dub played the role of a wise man and Betty was an angel.

The Millers, now in their 90’s, remembers the first time they met.

Betty said she caught Dub rifling through her purse while she was on stage.

Dub laughed while remembering that moment and said, “Her purse was laying in a pew and I went looking in her purse. I wanted to know if I had any competition or not.”

The couple, teens at the time, married soon after that. They said the only person who would marry them was a justice of the peace in Oklahoma.

So they ran off to get hitched and kept it a secret from almost everyone until Betty graduated high school.

The Millers currently live in a retirement community.

As they recalled memories of their long lasting marriage on this Valentine’s Day, they offered up what they believe has been the key to keeping their relationship going strong for 75 years.

“You have to work at it… and you have to very patient,” said Betty.

“When we took the oath, til’ death do us part, we were sincere,” said Dub.

