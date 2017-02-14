Dining At Savvy’s Bistro Inside Mansfield ISD’s Ben Barber Innovation Academy

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
HEAVY RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dining At Savvy’s Bistro Inside Mansfield ISD’s Ben Barber Innovation Academy

February 14, 2017 7:13 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Around Town, Ben Barber Innovation Academy, Chef Adair Smith, Cooking, Education, JD Ryan, Learning, Mansfield ISD

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

When I was in school the only good food was what you brought with you from home.  So imagine if your school had an award winning bistro open for lunch!

Welcome to Savvy’s Bistro in Mansfield ISD Ben Barber Innovation Academy completely run by students from the cuisine to the clean up.

“They are all high school students and they all intend to have a career in the culinary world.  I have many successful students that go on to be Sous Chefs or Executive Chefs” said Instructor and Head Chef Adair Smith.

(photo credit: Savvy's Bistro Mansfield ISD)

(photo credit: Savvy’s Bistro Mansfield ISD)

Overall the district they has around one thousand students in the culinary program, but at Ben Barber Innovation Academy they have around 300 students.

“Ever since I can remember I loved cooking and really been interested.  When I joined this class hadn’t really had any culinary jobs, now I’ve had several restaurant jobs” said student Ally Turner.

JD Ryan is dropping in for a delicious lunch at Savvy’s Bistro in Mansfield ISD…Around Town!

Details: Savvy’s Bistro Facebook | Ben Barber Innovation Academy

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from J.D. Ryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia