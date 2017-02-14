RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

After Flynn Resignation, President Says ‘Real Story’ Is ‘Illegal Leaks’

February 14, 2017 10:47 AM
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, National Security Adviser, Politics, President Donald Trump, russia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump says the “real story” is the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington.

The tweet early Tuesday is Trump’s first public comments since his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned because of conversations he had with a Russian diplomat.

Flynn apologized for giving Vice President Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and whether Flynn addressed U.S. sanctions before Trump’s inauguration. Doing so breaks diplomatic protocol and potentially the law.

Trump tweeted, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?”

North Korea tested a ballistic missile over the weekend while Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

  1. Allen Gunn says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:38 am

    the leaks are coming cause you haven’t a clue what you’re doing trumpie you think you are on one of your tv shows and it will always have an ending you want-oh one who is so misinformed

