After Flynn Resignation, President Says ‘Real Story’ Is ‘Illegal Leaks’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump says the “real story” is the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington.
The tweet early Tuesday is Trump’s first public comments since his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned because of conversations he had with a Russian diplomat.
Flynn apologized for giving Vice President Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and whether Flynn addressed U.S. sanctions before Trump’s inauguration. Doing so breaks diplomatic protocol and potentially the law.
Trump tweeted, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?”
North Korea tested a ballistic missile over the weekend while Trump was at his Florida resort hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
the leaks are coming cause you haven’t a clue what you’re doing trumpie you think you are on one of your tv shows and it will always have an ending you want-oh one who is so misinformed