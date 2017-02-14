Former Mesquite Teacher’s Aide Who Lied About Cancer Sentenced

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The former North Texas teacher’s aide who lied about having cancer and initially accepted donated money and a car has learned his fate for crimes committed in West Virginia.

Kevin MaBone has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for misappropriating government funds.

It was last month when MaBone, then a teacher’s aide at Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite, told school administrators he needed a few days off to have surgery for prostate surgery.

After teachers, students and staff learned of MaBone’s alleged plight they rallied together and raised more than $11,000 in cash and a local business donated a used car to help MaBone get back and forth for cancer treatments.

Some people became suspicious when MaBone called the school and told administrators that he had been misdiagnosed, didn’t have cancer and wanted to give the money raised back.

After a quick online search everyone learned the the 56-year-old didn’t need medical treatment, he was actually taking time off to go to federal court where he was to be sentenced for stealing from his last job — a job corps center in Charleston, West Virginia.

In addition to federal prison time MaBone must also pay more than $6,800 back to the Job Corps and once free from prison must serve three years of supervised release.

Here in North Texas MaBone has been charged with one count of theft by deception for accepting the donations from Wilkinson Middle School.

