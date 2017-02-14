Fort Worth Implements Flushing As Preventative Measure

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Water Department is implementing a practice known as flushing in north Fort Worth after daily monitoring showed lower than normal disinfectant levels in parts of the water distribution system.
The water department attributes the situation to very low water use along with a chemical feed issue last week at the Eagle Mountain Water Plant.
The water department says despite the lower than normal levels, the water quality continues to meet all state and federal standards.
The practice the water department is implementing involves flushing older water of the system by opening fire hydrants.
The flushing is done to ensure water quality remains safe for the public’s health.
