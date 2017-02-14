RAIN: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Hood County Man Dies After Driving Into Canal

February 14, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Cody James Sayer, Death, Granbury, Hood County, Indian Harbor, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

GRANBURY (1080 KRLD) – Hood County officials say that the rainy weather Tuesday morning appears to have played a role in a crash that claimed the life of a local resident.

According to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Cody James Sayer of Granbury was driving in the Indian Harbor subdivision at an unknown time when he left the road near the intersection of Chisholm Trail and Osage Court and ended up in Contrary Creek.

Acting on a 9-1-1 call, first responders located the vehicle but were not able to retrieve the drivers body from the water until around 4:30 a.m.

Lieutenant Johnny Rose says investigators are looking into any other possible factors that led to the deadly crash.

Officials say there were no other passengers inside the car, and there were no other cars involved.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia