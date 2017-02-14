Hood County Man Dies After Driving Into Canal

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
GRANBURY (1080 KRLD) – Hood County officials say that the rainy weather Tuesday morning appears to have played a role in a crash that claimed the life of a local resident.
According to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Cody James Sayer of Granbury was driving in the Indian Harbor subdivision at an unknown time when he left the road near the intersection of Chisholm Trail and Osage Court and ended up in Contrary Creek.
Acting on a 9-1-1 call, first responders located the vehicle but were not able to retrieve the drivers body from the water until around 4:30 a.m.
Lieutenant Johnny Rose says investigators are looking into any other possible factors that led to the deadly crash.
Officials say there were no other passengers inside the car, and there were no other cars involved.
