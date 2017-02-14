CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Jury Selection To Begin In Ex-NFL Star’s Latest Murder Trial

February 14, 2017 5:36 AM
BOSTON (AP)– Jury selection is set to get underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s second murder trial.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men — both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors allege that Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.

A jury for the latest trial will begin being assembled on Tuesday. Opening statements are scheduled to start March 1.

