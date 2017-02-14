CBS11[1]
Officer Moves Burning Pickup Before It Could Spread To Restaurant

February 14, 2017 7:01 PM
Filed Under: burning pickup truck, Facebook, Glenn Heights Police, Jack in the Box, YouTube

GLENN HEIGHTS (CBSDFW.COM) – Glenn Heights Police released dash-cam video on its YouTube and Facebook page of officers responding to a pickup truck on fire outside a Jack in the Box restaurant around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

The pickup could be seen in the drive-thru lane of the Jack in the Box at 1703 S. Beckley Rd. as police pulled up.

In the video, the police cruiser being driven by Officer Chris Womack pulls up to the back of the truck making contact with vehicle.

Womack can be heard accelerating his cruiser as the burning truck begins to move.

Sounding out of breath, Womack tells dispatchers, “I have pushed the truck away from the building. I am not sure if the structure has actually caught on fire, but the truck is in the parking lot now.”

As he steers the cruiser to face the building, a small fire could also be seen burning in the drive through lane.

No injuries were reported.

On Facebook the department posted the video along with the following statement:

I would like to commend Officer Chris Womack. Due to his courage and quick thinking he was able to prevent a burning vehicle from causing major damage to the Jack in the Box and protecting the employees.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

