Parker County Constable Arrested For Family Violence

February 14, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Charles Hunt, continuous violence against family, Parker County Constable, Texas Rangers

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Constable Charles Hunt of Springtown has been arrested for continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.

The DPS said Hunt, 43, turned himself in at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest warrant was issued after the Texas Rangers began an investigation at the request of the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.

The DPS said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available.

