Police Investigating Rash Of Robberies After People Visit ATMs

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police in two North Texas cities are concerned about a recent string of robberies and beatings that are happening after people get cash out of ATMs.
Over the past month, at least eight times in Irving and at least once in Grapevine, thieves have targeted people making withdrawals from ATMs, but the criminals wait until the victims arrive at home.
James Doehrty said he thought he was going to be killed when he was robbed after getting out cash and going home last week.
Another unidentified man was pistol whipped, and others have been beaten, but Irving police say as long as you keep your guard up you should not intentionally avoid getting out cash just because of the string of robberies.
Police have video of the suspects who they believe are responsible for all these robberies, and they have the image of a silver Nissan Maxima that the suspects are believed to be driving.
Detectives say they’ll be leaning on the public to help them catch these guys. It’s believed they may be angling for large amounts of cash that is being withdrawn during tax refund season.
