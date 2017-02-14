Police: No One Located In Residence After Standoff In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police and SWAT were in a standoff at a home after someone reportedly started firing shots at officers while they were trying to serve a warrant at the residence. No one was located in the home after SWAT searched and cleared the home.

Starting at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, narcotics officers wearing police raid gear were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 2600 block of Lenway Street.

Shots were reportedly fired from inside the home which caused officers to retreat.

There were no reports of injured officers or residents.

Authorities say after someone fired shots, individuals from inside the residence began running out.

The individuals were immediately detained by officers, but it could not be determined if one of the individuals was the person responsible for firing shots at officers.

SWAT was called to the scene to search and clear the home.

At about 9:40 p.m., SWAT determined there was no one inside the home.

There have been no arrests made, but investigation is still ongoing.

Major Max Geron with the Dallas Police Department tweeted that dealing with a barricaded person situation takes time as “safety is highest priority.”

