Sen. Cruz Pushes Bill To Revoke Citizenship Of Americans Who Join Islamic State

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is renewing his push for Congress to pass legislation that would revoke the citizenship of any American who tries to join the Islamic State or other terrorist groups, according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

Sen. Cruz’s office shared the article in a news release, highlighting the latest efforts by Cruz and U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-IA) to revoke citizenship from Americans who join the Islamic State.

“We know that Islamic radicalization is happening right here in the United States.” said Cruz. “Indeed, we’ve seen Americans like Anwar al-Awlaki, Faisal Shazad, and most recently, Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, engage in hostilities against our country, and materially support terrorists who are waging war against us and our way of life,” he continued in the release.

Sen. Cruz went on to say that the threat needs to be taken seriously. “The Expatriate Terrorist Act will ensure that any American who forfeits their country to intentionally join ISIS will have their citizenship stripped and won’t be able to use a U.S. passport to come back and murder American citizens,” he continued.

“I hope that Congress will come together to pass this bill as we work to once and for all acknowledge the real threat of radical Islamic terror and take the steps necessary to keep our country safe,” said Cruz.

Cruz told the Washington Examiner that hundreds of Americans have tried to join ISIS in recent years. According to the publication, Cruz said another 124 U.S. citizens or green card holders have traveled overseas to join other jihadist groups in the years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. “This should be an idea that even Senate Democrats can support given that Hillary Clinton, when she was in the Senate, supported very similar legislation,” Cruz told The Examiner.

The paper reports previous versions of the bill have drawn opposition from some civil libertarians who worry it would give the federal government expanded powers to revoke citizenship without due process.

Under Cruz’s bill, anyone who lost their citizenship over alleged terrorist ties would have 60 days to request a due process hearing to challenge the decision, according to the The Examiner report.

“This legislation is a common-sense step to recognize that people can [wage] war against America in more ways than one,” Cruz told The Examiner. “You don’t need to be a member of a nation-state military to be a terrorist at war with America.”

