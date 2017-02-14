Students Injured In Ellis County School Bus Crash

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
ELLIS COUNTY (1080 KRLD) – Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus with several students on board.
According to Ellis County officials, due to the rain the Ennis ISD bus went off the road east of I-45 on Zmolek Rd and ended up in the ditch on the way to school early Tuesday morning.
A total of seven children, the school bus driver and a bus monitor were on board. Two of the kids were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause is under investigation. No other cars were involved.
*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest information.
